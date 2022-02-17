Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $59.79

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.79 and last traded at $59.92, with a volume of 5399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.94.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.07.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
