Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $59.79

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.79 and last traded at $59.92, with a volume of 5399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.94.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.07.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10,259.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 76,532 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $2,530,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 251,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 44,009 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.