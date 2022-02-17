Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Position Increased by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $310.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $360.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.51.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

