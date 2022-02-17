Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

VYMI traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,217. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $71.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

