Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lessened its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the quarter. Seabridge Gold makes up 2.7% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned about 1.14% of Seabridge Gold worth $13,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 15.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 33,453 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 7.7% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at about $4,914,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,242. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.60 and a beta of 0.95. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

