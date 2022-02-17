ValueAct Holdings L.P. Invests $5.69 Million in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. Rackspace Technology accounts for 0.1% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned 0.19% of Rackspace Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RXT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 63.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

