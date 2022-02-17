Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the January 15th total of 236,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of VLNS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,574. Valens has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

Get Valens alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valens from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,384,000.

About Valens

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.