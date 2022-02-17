Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the January 15th total of 236,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of VLNS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,574. Valens has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.93.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valens from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday.
About Valens
The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.
