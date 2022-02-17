V3 Capital Management L.P. Invests $43.87 Million in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,490,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,874,000. Physicians Realty Trust makes up about 5.8% of V3 Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. V3 Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.13% of Physicians Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 260,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 25,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

DOC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 18,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,707. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

