V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00.

On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $589,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $390,480.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $191,180.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $198,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $198,150.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.50, for a total transaction of $193,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,370 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $267,218.50.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $165.50 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $213.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, TheStreet cut CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.