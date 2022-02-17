V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 287,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,572,721 shares.The stock last traded at $61.67 and had previously closed at $59.89.

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

