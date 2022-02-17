UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of UTSI stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of UTStarcom as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.