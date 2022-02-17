Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Update

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USNZY shares. Citigroup raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC cut Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.0289 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.37%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.