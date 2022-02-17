USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USD Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of USD Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get USD Partners alerts:

USDP stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USDP. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 12.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.