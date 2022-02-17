USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller Sells 312 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE USNA opened at $90.41 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average of $97.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.85.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
