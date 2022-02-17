USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller Sells 312 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE USNA opened at $90.41 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average of $97.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

