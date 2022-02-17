US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.US Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.400-$3.400 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USFD. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.93. 37,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,364. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.88, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. US Foods’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Foods will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 32,101 shares during the period.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

