Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 24,265,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,253. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 297,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

