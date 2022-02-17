Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $109.11, but opened at $136.83. Upstart shares last traded at $139.43, with a volume of 172,867 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.72. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

Get Upstart alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.09.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,530,220.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $52,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,619,701 shares of company stock worth $307,745,784 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion and a PE ratio of 185.01.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.