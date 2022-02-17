Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Upstart updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.540 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $148.01 on Thursday. Upstart has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.39 and its 200 day moving average is $212.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 185.01.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $159,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,701 shares of company stock worth $307,745,784 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.09.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

