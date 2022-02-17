Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $148.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.07. Upstart has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.01.

Get Upstart alerts:

In other Upstart news, Director Cassidy Sukhinder Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.76, for a total value of $1,058,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total value of $2,530,220.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,619,701 shares of company stock valued at $307,745,784. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.09.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.