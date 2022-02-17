Untitled Investments LP Takes $6.77 Million Position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Untitled Investments LP acquired a new position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,000. MoneyLion comprises about 1.4% of Untitled Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Untitled Investments LP owned approximately 0.44% of MoneyLion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ML traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,825. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. MoneyLion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 EPS for the current year.

ML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

