Untitled Investments LP Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Untitled Investments LP increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,880 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.3% of Untitled Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Untitled Investments LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

MSFT stock traded down $5.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.85. The company had a trading volume of 546,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,965,055. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

