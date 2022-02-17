University of Notre Dame DU Lac Raises Stock Position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its stake in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the quarter. Humanigen makes up about 1.4% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Humanigen were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HGEN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.96. 13,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HGEN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

