University of Notre Dame DU Lac Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac grew its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,405 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 10.1% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $523,687,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.90. The company had a trading volume of 499,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,789,098. The company has a market cap of $582.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.63 and its 200-day moving average is $332.50. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.36 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,241 shares of company stock worth $1,077,095 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.