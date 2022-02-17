University of Notre Dame DU Lac Has $1.10 Million Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Post makes up 3.5% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Post were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Post in the third quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Post by 71.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POST. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,305. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.58. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $118.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Stories

