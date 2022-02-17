Universal Health Services (UHS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $137.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.97. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $6,608,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.83.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

