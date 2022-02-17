UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,362 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.6% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

NYSE UNH traded down $6.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $473.85. The stock had a trading volume of 27,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,228. The company has a market capitalization of $446.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $479.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

