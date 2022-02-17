United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,336 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,072 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.7% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $335,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $294.56. The company had a trading volume of 597,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,965,055. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.03 and its 200-day moving average is $311.58.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

