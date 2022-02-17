United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 489,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $160,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.61.

Shares of HD traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $351.17. The stock had a trading volume of 98,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $381.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

