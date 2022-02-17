United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 289.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,257 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 186,698 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $52,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 203.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 73,897 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 46,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 33,639 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,242,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $671,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,967,808 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $614,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.20.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $19.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,490,184. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $613 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.