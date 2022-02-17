United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Update

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other news, insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $43,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Bancshares by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in United Bancshares by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 17,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Bancshares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UBOH opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. United Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.89%.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.