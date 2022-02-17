Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.79% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 24,882 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CTT. StockNews.com cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,178. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

