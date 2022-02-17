Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.28. The company had a trading volume of 23,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,623. The stock has a market cap of $128.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.54 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

