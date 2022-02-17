Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $49.60 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,294,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes comprises approximately 3.0% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $49,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 249.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,813,000 after buying an additional 24,734,553 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,692 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,797,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.59. 78,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,246. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 89.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

