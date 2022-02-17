Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $26.66 Million Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,299 shares during the quarter. NexPoint Residential Trust comprises 1.6% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $26,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 325,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NXRT stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $84.77. 664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,189. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -108.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -192.40%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

