Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.69. 2,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,505. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $203.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.92.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.12). Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several research firms have commented on HRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.67.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

