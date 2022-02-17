Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,048,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,343,000. Kite Realty Group Trust makes up about 1.3% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Kite Realty Group Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of KRG stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 26,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,184. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 584.66%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

