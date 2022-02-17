Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €34.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €34.00 ($38.64) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UN01. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.50 ($40.34) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.55 ($41.53).

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €38.60 ($43.86) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €28.78 ($32.70) and a fifty-two week high of €42.45 ($48.24).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

