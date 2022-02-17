Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $253.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $161.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.