Unio Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Unio Capital LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 3.2% of Unio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.07.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.14. The company had a trading volume of 30,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.79 and its 200-day moving average is $215.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.54 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

