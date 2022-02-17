Unio Capital LLC Buys New Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Unio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Workday by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 31.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY traded down $7.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,079. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,493.28, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.60 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

