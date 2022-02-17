Unilever (NYSE:UL) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 134.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.