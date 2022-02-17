UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €19.50 by Morgan Stanley

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €19.50 ($22.16) price objective by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UCG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($24.72) target price on UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($23.30) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.10 ($17.16) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.98 ($20.44).

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

