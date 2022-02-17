UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP James Cornelius Sells 427 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $44,425.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Cornelius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, James Cornelius sold 818 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $84,777.52.

UMB Financial stock opened at $103.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $78.04 and a one year high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

