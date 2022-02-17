Ulysses Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ulysses Management LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.3% of Ulysses Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Walmart by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Walmart by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,419,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,198 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.79. 327,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,026,357. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

