Ulysses Management LLC Invests $1.16 Million in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Ulysses Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 420,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 46,237 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in NCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in NCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 509,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCR. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

NCR traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.11. 6,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,117. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NCR Co. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

