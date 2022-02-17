Ulysses Management LLC Acquires 124,830 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Ulysses Management LLC increased its holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,690,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Angi comprises 3.5% of Ulysses Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ulysses Management LLC owned 0.53% of Angi worth $33,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Angi by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Angi by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its position in Angi by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Angi by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Angi by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Angi alerts:

ANGI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.56. 20,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -54.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $84,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.