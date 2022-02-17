Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 219.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after acquiring an additional 317,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $3,388,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 92.0% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 28,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $3.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,361. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.37 and a fifty-two week high of $149.97.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.