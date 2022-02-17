UBS Group AG Acquires 124,598 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,934,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,598 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,085,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,234,000 after acquiring an additional 521,544 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,440,000 after purchasing an additional 157,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,472,000 after purchasing an additional 45,927 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.95. 54,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,274,294. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

