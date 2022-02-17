UBP Investment Advisors SA Sells 447 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

UBP Investment Advisors SA lessened its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. UBP Investment Advisors SA owned approximately 0.49% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 581,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 35,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,585,000 after purchasing an additional 93,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,089,000.

ULST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.18. 56,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,890. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.14 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

