UBP Investment Advisors SA Raises Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1,962.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,670. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

BWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

