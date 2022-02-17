UBP Investment Advisors SA Lowers Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

UBP Investment Advisors SA reduced its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 27.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 8.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 147,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 33.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 35.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.65. 4,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,802. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.63 and a 200 day moving average of $109.24.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RHI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

